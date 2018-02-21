Police searching for 2 suspects after man shot at Phoenix motel

Two suspects are outstanding after a shooting at a Phoenix motel. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officers are searching for two suspects who shot a man at a Phoenix motel early Wednesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Two men entered a motel room near 20th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2 a.m.

Authorities said after some sort of argument, the suspects shot a man several times with a small-caliber gun.

The victim was conscious when transported but is not cooperating with police.

Officers are looking for a dark SUV that the suspects took off in, heading westbound.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).

