Hearing set for Arizona man accused in 9 shooting deaths

Hearing set for Arizona man accused in 9 shooting deathsPosted: Updated:
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Tragedy struck when Jarret Vartanian was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.More >
Criminal steals packages while wearing ankle monitor in Laveen
The porch pirate is already a career thief and not a good one at that.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings
After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family say they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.More >
911 dispatcher killed in crash, husband hears emergency call
Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Faculty at Maricopa County Colleges 'shocked' by proposed policy changes
The changes are on the agenda for a special board meeting late Tuesday afternoon. One of the main issues is what’s called “Meet and Confer,” which establishes the working relationship between the faculty and administration.More >
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
A Chandler man died in his garage. He was killed while trying a dangerous wood working technique called fractal burning now his widow wants others to learn that this technique is very dangerous. (January 10, 2018)More >
2017 Boys and Girls Club's Youth of the Year
The Boys and Girls club of metro Phoenix helps kids and teen with programs and resources to help them become successful adults
One teen is showing just how much the organization can do. Bridget McDonald and Leonel Cano Leo speak with GMAZ. For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix, call 602-954-8182 or visit bgcmp.org.More >
PD: Man killed, suspect arrested following stabbing at Phoenix Circle K
Police say that a man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store.More >
VIDEO: 3-year-old boy pulled from pool in Queen Creek
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool in Queen Creek.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
