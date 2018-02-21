Johnson Utilities customers voice concerns over proposed water-rate increase

It could be months until the Arizona Corporation Commission decides on the rate hike. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Johnson Utilities has asked the ACC to allow the company to raise water rates by 23 percent for water and 17 percent for wastewater. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Johnson Utilities is the only water company that serves that part of Pinal County. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least 200 people showed up to a packed house at the Arizona Corporation Commission’s 6 p.m. public hearing at Pinal County Board of supervisors building. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The state agency that has the power to approve or disapprove water rate hikes heard from dozens of frustrated Johnson Utilities customers Tuesday.

At least 200 people showed up to a packed house at the Arizona Corporation Commission’s 6 p.m. public hearing at Pinal County Board of supervisors building. It was the third meeting of the day.

So far, Johnson Utilities has asked the ACC to allow the company to raise water rates by 23 percent for water and 17 percent for wastewater.

“You know, what’s really sad is we’re held hostage,” said Johnson Utilities customer Jeff Klarich. “We have nowhere else we can go.”

Johnson Utilities is the only water company that serves that part of Pinal County.

“It’s not fair for us to fork out more money when they’re jacking up our bills up and down every month,” explained Julie Cruse.

This comes months after a federal indictment, which accuses the owner of Johnson Utilities of bribing a former commissioner.

[READ MORE: Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges]

Many customers claimed their water meters were misreading their water usage resulting in outrageous bills.

“130,000 gallons of water... please explain to me why I have a $2,000 water bill when I was gone for the whole month of July," said Katie Sneed.

She exclaimed her bill is outrageous.

“There’s no sense in this," she said.

There are three more meetings. The information is below.

Day: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Meeting times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Noon to 2 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Central Arizona College San Tan Campus Rooms A100 & A101

3736 E. Bella Vista Road San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

This resident asks the question to “address the elephant in the room.” “Are you being bribed?” pic.twitter.com/Npjiz6keG2 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2018

This guy compared his Johnson Utilities bill to a Cracker Jacks box. “You never know what you’re going to get.” #azfamily pic.twitter.com/I7pRdVQqIv — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2018

Now it’s standing room only. People are still coming in and signing in to speak. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Ad1WmnoJqT — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2018

Arizona Corporation Commission’s twitter handle is @CorpCommAZ. I’m told the lunch crowd meeting today was bigger than this. https://t.co/l8BxUdFwC9 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2018

Wow. This is quite the crowd! Only a few seats left at the Johnson Utilities meeting hosted by the @arizonacorpcomm. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/LetoitXBAZ — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.