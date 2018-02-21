Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings

LaRoque said he didn't want to turn them over to the police because they couldn't destroy them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family says they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.

Last October, the Las Vegas shooter used a bump stock to take the lives of 58 people. Bump stocks make semi-automatic guns fire more quickly.

"I never even heard of them until after the shooting in Las Vegas," said Aaron LaRoque of Phoenix. "And honestly my original thought was, 'I better get one before they get banned.'"

LaRoque never wound up buying that bump stock. After the Florida shooting, his opinion on AR-15s changed dramatically.

"Really the only reason I had these guns is because they're really a lot of fun to shoot," he said.

LaRoque owns four of the high powered rifles, among other guns. Then he saw a video online of another man from New York sawing his weapon in two.

"I basically decided after conversations with my family and my son that we're not going to own these types of weapons. These aren't necessary. We have other weapons for hunting and protecting the home. These were strictly for us, for target shooting. And unfortunately too many people are using these type of weapons to kill people, and a lot of people," said LaRoque.

So together, he and his son destroyed them, chopping up all of their AR-15s.

"It's really plaguing our society, and I'm going to do what my small part is to make sure these weapons here are never going to be used for that," said LaRoque.

Arizona law says if you have a gun you don't want anymore you can turn it over to police. But they can't destroy them. They have to be re-sold at auction.

LaRoque says he didn't want that to happen, so he believes destroying them himself was his only option.

