Criminal steals packages while wearing ankle monitor in Laveen

In a Laveen neighborhood, a family is furious after discovering someone had stolen several Amazon packages from their front door.

Luckily for them, they have a security camera and got a good glimpse of the thief.

So, Mackenzie King posted the video online, hoping someone might recognize the man in the footage.

It didn't take long before comments started rolling in from people who pointed that the thief was wearing an ankle monitoring device.

Yes, the porch pirate is already a career thief and not a good one at that.

"When we zoomed in, sure enough, there it was, at that point, as awful as it is. We had a good laugh about it. Obviously, he's not a very good criminal," Mackenzie said.

Phoenix police now have this footage to look over and hopefully narrow down their search since the criminal already gave away a very big clue.

And what did the thief get away with? The most expensive item was a replacement doggy door flap.

