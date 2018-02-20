Travel agents seeing agencies buzzing again

"A travel agent will generally sit down, get your parameters, find out your budget, when you want to travel and how many people are going," said Mitchell. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

She says more people are looking for convenience and not the headache of planning their own trips. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“When I first started, the only computers given to us were by the airlines," said Sue Mitchell, owner of Red Mountain Travel.

Mitchell has been a travel agent for 35 years. She’s seen the ups and down of the industry.

"I’ve seen it go one way and it was all brick-and-mortar travel agencies and everyone would show up and go to an agent in person or over the phone and then the internet came and everyone sort of shunned travel agents," said Mitchell.

Popularity plummeted as travel websites like Expedia, Travelocity and many others took over the internet. But a new resurgence has travel agencies buzzing again as more people are looking for convenience and not the headache of planning their own trips.

"A travel agent will generally sit down, get your parameters, find out your budget, when you want to travel and how many people are going," said Mitchell.

The other perk is if anything goes wrong, you always have your agent to call and help fix the matter. And with the right agent, it doesn't cost you a thing.

"Any money we make is commissioned-based paid from our suppliers, the cruise lines, and tour companies," said Mitchell.

Unfortunately, they don't get paid from the airlines anymore. Mitchell says it's a lot of work but running the business from home and the great satisfaction she gets makes it all worth it.

"I get excited to see my clients that are happy coming back from a trip or get happy planning things for them," said Mitchell.

For more information contact Sue Mitchell at www.redmountaintravel.com.

