Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest

Shamz said Allen tried to get his gun from a vehicle but was then shot a second time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Allen Saka was shot and killed in the driveway of the home he shared with his wife and two kids. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As police search for the person or persons who shot and killed a father on Sunday, a close friend spoke about what a great man he was.

Allen Saka was shot and killed in the driveway of the home he shared with his wife, his 9-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

"He never have [sic] a problem with nobody and he is a good husband for his wife and kids. He left two kids behind," said Revon Issa, Saka's friend.

Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.

With the help of a family friend, Shamz said she and her husband heard a noise outside their home on Sunday night and when Allen went out to check on things, he was immediately confronted and shot by a young man. She said Allen tried to get his gun from a vehicle but was then shot a second time.

"So he shoot [sic] Allen right away and Allen tried to grab his gun so he can defend himself and the guy run this way to shoot him again," said Issa.

He died at the hospital.

"Right now, our investigators are looking into the possibility that he interrupted a burglary in progress. We know he had a vehicle out front. The vehicle's doors were open when officers arrived," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

But police don't have a lot to go on and no suspect description.

"Certainly our experience would tend that if you interrupt a crime in progress that criminal, his main goal is to flee, to get away. For that person to stand by and engage in struggle and shot that person, typically that means there's something else to it. But we're not going to discount anything until we get to the bottom of it," Howard said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

