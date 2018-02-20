Tolleson Boys & Girls Club to become all-ages rec center

A place that's served as a home away from home for so many kids is now shutting its doors after three decades as a boys and girls club.

"We've served a lot of families and kids over the years and those kids are amazing," said Bridget McDonald, COO of Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix.

The City of Tolleson decided to turn the facility into a recreation center that serves all ages, and the decision was made without the Boys and Girls Club having a say.

"We were surprised by it. There was really not any conversation leading up to this about those plans and maybe had there been a little bit more interaction everyone would have been more prepared for an announcement like this," said McDonald.

But the city says they look at the change in a positive light, as a way to offer up activities and after-school programs to all families at a low cost.

"Some of the neat things that will be coming you know sign language classes, maybe some co-ed sports too," said Anna Tovar, Mayor of Tolleson.

Those who want to stay with the Boys and Girls Club will now have to go to the locations in Avondale and Phoenix, but Tolleson city officials hope their plans for this facility will serve the community for generations to come.

"I'm absolutely excited. Born and raised here, and definitely want to make sure our families' needs are taken care of," said Tovar.

The city will allow the Boys and Girls Club to continue operations through May 30th, but after the end of the school year the city will begin remodeling and painting the center, to get it ready for classes starting this summer.

