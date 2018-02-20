Concerns raised about digital billboards on HS campuses

Students at Perry High School in Gilbert used to see a few flyers and announcements on their way to class.

But now, there's something else to catch their attention.

Digital billboards are going up in high schools around the state and across the country.

Perry High School principal Dan Serrano said they have three digital billboards, that were put up at the start of the school year, as a way to use technology - to better reach out to students.

"It kind of replaces flyers," said Serrano. "It's more up to date with how kids are doing things with Snapchat and Twitter. A lot of announcements like tryouts, and casting for a play or prom this weekend. They are just advertisements for the school."

Above and below the announcements are also advertisements, which help generate money for the school.

Some parents claim that pushing digital ads on students at school is not appropriate.

There are also concerns about privacy and hacking.

A couple months ago, someone appears to have hacked into the system, which is run by a California company called Skool Live.

The hacker posted a series of vulgarities and derogatory images.

"Oh, it was a big surprise when someone showed me a picture of it," said Serrano. " We called immediately and had it turned off until we were sure it was fixed."

Serrano said he was assured by Skool Live that the software has been improved, making it more difficult for hackers.

School officials will decide at the end of the year whether the digital billboards remain on campus next year, Serrano said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.