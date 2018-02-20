Tempe police offer insight into how they investigate school threats

Parents are asking questions after police investigated reported threats involving two Valley schools.

Law enforcement determined the threats were not credible, but parents have reached out to AZ Family to find out how investigators decide whether they should be worried or not.

Tempe Police offered some insight Tuesday. The agency stepped up police presence at all Tempe schools after investigating a potential threat involving Corona Del Sol High School.

[RELATED: Phoenix, Tempe high schools to have extra police presence after rumored threats]

“There's not a cookie cutter investigation for any of these threats,” says Sgt. Ronald Elcock.

He says police often keep details about school threats limited because they don’t want to encourage copycats.

“A lot of times the students already know, but it's not something we want to reveal,” says Elcock.

Investigating the potential for violence begins with police taking a closer look at the person who may be responsible for the threat. Elcock says it boils down to the individual’s intent and whether they are capable of causing harm.

“For a non-credible threat we may get some similar information or maybe someone overheard something, but they don't have, one, the ability to carry out the threat, or it wasn't their plan.”

Investigators encourage students to call Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) to leave anonymous tips regarding possible school threats.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.