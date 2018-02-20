Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractorPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
911 dispatcher killed in crash, husband hears emergency call
911 dispatcher killed in crash, husband hears emergency call
Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Phoenix, Tempe high schools to have extra police presence after rumored threats
Phoenix, Tempe high schools to have extra police presence after rumored threats
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence Tuesday as a precautionary measure after school threats.More >
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence Tuesday as a precautionary measure after school threats.More >
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
Police: Uber Eats driver charged with killing customer
Police: Uber Eats driver charged with killing customer
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
ASU professor calls for school shutdowns until new gun laws passed
ASU professor calls for school shutdowns until new gun laws passed
After the recent shooting in Florida there has been ground swell of support for stricter gun laws. This time around its being led by teenagers, students were witnessed the horrific shooting in Parkland that took the lives of 17 people.More >
After the recent shooting in Florida there has been ground swell of support for stricter gun laws. This time around its being led by teenagers, students were witnessed the horrific shooting in Parkland that took the lives of 17 people.More >
Man convicted of murdering 2 in Mesa awaiting death penalty decision
Man convicted of murdering 2 in Mesa awaiting death penalty decision
Jesus Busso-Estoppellans was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Tyler Webster and 19-year-old Olek Wladyszewski as they sat in their car in Mesa.More >
Jesus Busso-Estoppellans was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Tyler Webster and 19-year-old Olek Wladyszewski as they sat in their car in Mesa.More >
14-year-old girl charged in father's death
14-year-old girl charged in father's death
A 14-year-old girl is accused of criminal homicide in the death of her own father. Omaha Police confirm they've arrested the teenager.More >
A 14-year-old girl is accused of criminal homicide in the death of her own father. Omaha Police confirm they've arrested the teenager.More >
Japanese millionaire wins custody of 13 surrogate children
Japanese millionaire wins custody of 13 surrogate children
A Thai court has given a wealthy Japanese businessman sole custody of 13 children he fathered through surrogates in Thailand.More >
A Thai court has given a wealthy Japanese businessman sole custody of 13 children he fathered through surrogates in Thailand.More >
Phoenix FD: Unconscious hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain
Phoenix FD: Unconscious hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain
Phoenix fire rescue crews are responding to a mountain rescue at the Echo Canyon trailhead of Camelback Mountain.More >
Phoenix fire rescue crews are responding to a mountain rescue at the Echo Canyon trailhead of Camelback Mountain.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Cubs make it a day to remember for young patients
Cubs make it a day to remember for young patients
Young patients get a chance to hang out with their real-life heroes from the Chicago Cubs.More >
Young patients get a chance to hang out with their real-life heroes from the Chicago Cubs.More >
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Glendale Father shot, killed outside his home
VIDEO: Glendale Father shot, killed outside his home
Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a young Valley Father outside his home Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
VIDEO: Increased security on Phoenix, Tempe high schools after rumored threats
VIDEO: Increased security on Phoenix, Tempe high schools after rumored threats
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence after rumored threats. Story: http://bit.ly/2EPQJalMore >
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence after rumored threats. Story: http://bit.ly/2EPQJalMore >
VIDEO: Outrage over gun laws grows over the latest school shooting
VIDEO: Outrage over gun laws grows over the latest school shooting
Will the latest mass shooting at an American school be the turning point in a fight for reasonable gun laws? An ASU professor says its time to shut down schools until lawmakers can come up with a plan for change.More >
VIDEO: A contractor left an unfinished stucco job for a Wittmann homeowner
VIDEO: A contractor left an unfinished stucco job for a Wittmann homeowner
A contractor hired to do stucco work on a home in Wittman took the down payment and then left the job unfinished.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix FD responding to rescue involving unconscious hiker at Camelback Mountain
VIDEO: Phoenix FD responding to rescue involving unconscious hiker at Camelback Mountain
According to Phoenix fire, a man reportedly lost consciousness while hiking near the summit on the trail.More >
According to Phoenix fire, a man reportedly lost consciousness while hiking near the summit on the trail.More >