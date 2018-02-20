Inmate's death investigated as suspected homicide

Criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) are investigating the death of an inmate as a suspected homicide.

Michael R. Arvizo, 31, was discovered by officers late Monday night.

He was found unresponsive in his assigned two-man cell at the SMU I Unit at ASPC-Eyman.

ADC staff and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Arvizo was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office. A

DC criminal investigators suspect foul play was involved and a suspect has been identified.

While the investigation is ongoing, the department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution in this case.

Arvizo returned to ADC custody in 2017 after he was sentenced to 6 years in state prison for child/adult abuse.

