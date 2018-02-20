Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army

In the months after Kimberly fled, her husband has been sent to additional sniper training, which included a stint at a base in Arizona. (Source: 3TV)

A military wife, hiding in a shelter in Arizona, is exposing years of abuse at the hands of her Special Ops husband, and what she says is the Army's attempt to brush it aside.

"My story is not unique. Other people are living the same life, and frozen in fear," said the woman we are calling "Kimberly," for her protection.

Her husband is a highly-trained sniper, with the Army's 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

An investigation, conducted by military staff at the base, found evidence of physical and emotional abuse against Kimberly, and her three young children, at the hands of her husband.

"In some cases, I was left unconscious. [Strangulation] was his abuse of choice. I used to stop using my energy to fight back, and tried to conserve as much energy and as many breaths as I could," she said through tears.

Military and civil "orders of protection" were granted, but her husband's military career did not suffer.

He was allowed to keep his weapons.

He was never court-martialed.

His training at sniper schools at bases around the country continued.

"The unit seems to have a history of glossing over and ignoring these things," said Jack Murphy, a former sniper and Special Ops veteran, who now runs the military news website SOFREP.com.

"It raises the question: If beating women doesn't get you a dishonorable discharge, what does?"

Murphy recently exposed a scandal involving sex, drugs, blackmail and abuse in the top ranks of the Army Special Forces.

"I love the Army, but when you have situations like this, where women are being abused, you have to question the notion of brotherhood and what it really means," he said.

"You can't turn a blind eye to this stuff anymore," Murphy added.

Kimberly says she knew she had to leave, after witnessing her husband kill the family dog.

"She was like another child to me, and I knew we had to go," she said, through tears again.

They escaped with the help of military family advocates while her husband was on a sniper training deployment.

Kimberly has been living in an undisclosed shelter in Arizona for months.

"There are markers in this case to make me concerned for her life, and the lives of her children," said Jessye Johnson, who looked at the case from her role at the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

"[The Army] is unintentionally creating a huge safety risk. They have soldiers who are snipers, highly skilled, and have a documented pattern of physically and emotionally abusive behavior," Johnson said.

Arizona Sen. John McCain's office questioned the Army about the case at Kimberly's request.

In a letter, a general simply promised the senator's office that he would verbally remind Kimberly's husband to abide by the "no contact" order.

In the months after Kimberly fled, her husband has been sent to additional sniper training, which included a stint at a base in Arizona.

"He's an asset to them with his skills. He's an investment. They put a large amount of time and money into his training," Kimberly said.

She feels the Army is putting his value as a soldier ahead of the public's safety.

Kimberly was driven to come forward with her story following mass shootings and attacks perpetrated over the last year.

"I had the obligation as a U.S. citizen to do this," she said.

Through the month of February, our requests for an explanation from the Army were either ignored or passed around the Army public affairs offices.

At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.

