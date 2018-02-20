Cubs make it a day to remember for young patients

For young cancer patient Isabella Marin, the crack of a bat is the best medicine she could think of at Sloan Field in Mesa. “It made me not think about all the pain I have and just have fun with the cubs and meeting them.”

Because today Isabella along with three fellow patients from Advocate Children’s Hospital in Chicago not only got a chance to watch their favorite Chicago Cubs players take a swing, they got some home run high fives with the entire team. “At first it was scary,” says Marin. "But then I was so happy I was going to give them all high fives.”

For diehard fan Zach Lum, it was a day he will never forget. “ I was just starstruck, at that point. I mean I did see a couple like David Ross in there. And I was like living legend right in front of me. It was great.”

The kids were invited to this special meet and greet by the team, looking for some hardcore Cubbies, just like Lum. ”I have been a fan since they were in that huge drought and rebuilding so I am an absolute Cubs fan.”

And for Marin, it was a chance to meet a real-life hero, her favorite player Anthony Rizzo. “He was a survivor of cancer and he inspires everyone,” she says.

For the Cubs, a chance to give back, which Lum found incredibly generous. “It is incredible to see they care about those who are less fortunate. And not just about them.”

For the kids, it was a chance to turn one of the hardest times of their lives into one of the best days of their lives. “Just getting to shake hands with the entire team, coaches included was amazing,” says Lum. “Amazing,” echoes Marin.

The kids also got to bring along friends and family members, for a spring training vacation they will never forget. The trip included travel and lodging as well as a day at the ballpark.

