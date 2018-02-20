CD 8 special election: Get to know Hiral Tipirneni

Hiral Tipirneni decided to challenge Trent Franks for his congressional seat five months before he resigned over a sex scandal.

Born in Mumbai, India, Tipirneni moved with her family to the United States in 1971 as a young child.

When she was 9, she spent a couple weeks in the hospital battling typhoid fever. That experience helped put her on a path toward a career in medicine.

"I saw the role and power of medicine, and the doctors being able to help, and that made a big impact on me at a young age," she said.

Tipirneni met her future husband, Kishore, in a cadaver lab at med school in Ohio.  

They settled in Arizona, and Tipirneni spent 10 years working as a doctor in Valley emergency rooms.

She currently works in cancer research advocacy.

The Tipirnenis, approaching their 26th wedding anniversary, are soon-to-be "empty nesters."

They raised three children in the district she's running to represent in Congress.

Their son is a junior in high school, while their daughters are away at the University of Arizona and the University of California, Berkeley.

The idea of running for office first emerged during a Skype conversation with one of Tipirneni's daughters, the day after Donald Trump was elected.

"I mentioned that more women need to run for office, and more people with diverse backgrounds, and it was my daughter who kind of said, 'If not you, then who?'" said Tipirneni.

