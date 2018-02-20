Rescued! Pair of pups freed after getting stuck between two walls

Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a very tight spot.

They had gotten wedged in between two walls in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) calls this "an unusual rescue."

An MCACC officer was called out to the area of 31st Lane and Ocotillo Road on Monday, February 19, after a call came in about two stray puppies on the loose.

Neighbors said that the dogs had been in the area for a couple of days and could not be “caught.”

After searching for several minutes, the officer spotted the pair wedged in the extremely tight space between two walls.

The officer managed to free the stuck pups and brought them into the shelter.

The dogs are a 10-month-old blue female Australian Cattle Dog and a 1-year-old brindle female Australian Cattle Dog.

They will go up for adoption on Friday, February 23 after their stray hold here at the shelter.

For information on adopting them or any other pets, visit MCACC at:

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S 27th Avenue

27th Avenue, South of Durango

Phoenix, AZ 85009

602-506-7387

or

East Valley Animal Care Center

2630 W Rio Salado Parkway

Loop 101 / Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

602-506-7387

