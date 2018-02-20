Mountain Pointe softball player ruled ineligible

Because Taylor is still trying to land a college scholarship, not playing her junior year would be crushing to the process. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's a very exciting time for Arizona high school softball players.

They worked hard and the season is about to begin. But for Mountain Pointe's Taylor Delgado, she is dealing with the unknown.

As of now, she has been ruled ineligible by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Why? Because of financial hardships. Her family moved twice in the past.

The junior went from Marcos de Niza High School to Desert Vista High School and now at Mountain Pointe. Two moves in one year are not allowed by the AIA.

Her father, Milo Delgado, has appealed and has filled out the necessary hardship papers. Taylor and her father are hoping the ruling gets overturned.

Because Taylor is still trying to land a college scholarship, not playing her junior year would be crushing to the process.

"I just want to know if I'm able to play or not. Because if I'm not able to play, a part of me would be torn because this is a game that I love," said Taylor.

"To take that away from a kid because of her father moving around a little bit, to me, that's just not fair," said Milo.

"Whenever I email college coaches that [sic] ask me how I'm doing during school ball and if I'm not able to play during school ball, then I'm not able to tell them how I'm doing. I feel it's going to give them a different aspect of me like, "Oh, she's not playing school ball. What is she doing with her time?'" said Taylor.

"Her junior year is her most important year. It's the year they lead into finding a scholarship, getting a scholarship. We moved schools because of where we were living, not because we were trying to find a super team or try to find a better team. And to take that away from my kid, going into her junior year, you're going to take more than just four months of softball away from her, you could be taking the rest of her playing at a college down the road somewhere and that's the most important thing," said Milo.

I have reached out to the AIA on multiple occasions and have gotten no response. Taylor's playing fate is in their hands as Mountain Pointe opens the season Thursday against Boyrgade in Agua Fria Tournament.

