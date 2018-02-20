Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts returns to Fountain Hills

The fair will feature 500 artisans from around the U.S. and the world. (Source: Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce)

More than 200,000 people are expected to flock to Fountain Hills this weekend for the 31st annual Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts.

The fair will feature 500 artisans from around the U.S. and the world who will showcase their paintings, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind crafts. The event is an opportunity for people to add to their art collections, find unique pieces of jewelry and even buy a gift for a special someone.

Food booths and a beer garden will also be available offering visitors a wide variety of culinary options.

The event is set to take place from Feb.23-25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on the Avenue of the Fountains. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.fountainhillschamber.com or call (480) 837-1654.

