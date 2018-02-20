Got a catchy safety slogan? ADOT’s safety message contest returns

Got a catchy safety slogan? ADOT’s safety message contest returnsPosted: Updated:
-
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
911 dispatcher killed in crash, husband hears emergency call
Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Phoenix, Tempe high schools to have extra police presence after rumored threats
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence Tuesday as a precautionary measure after school threats.More >
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
14-year-old girl charged in father's death
A 14-year-old girl is accused of criminal homicide in the death of her own father. Omaha Police confirm they've arrested the teenager.More >
Police: Uber Eats driver charged with killing customer
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
ASU professor calls for school shutdowns until new gun laws passed
After the recent shooting in Florida there has been ground swell of support for stricter gun laws. This time around its being led by teenagers, students were witnessed the horrific shooting in Parkland that took the lives of 17 people.More >
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
Fergie responds to backlash over National Anthem performance at All-Star Game
After taking a lot of heat over her one-of-a-kind rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, Fergie has broken her silence for her performance.More >
Prescott Valley PD: Impaired driver injures DPS trooper in crash on SR 69
An impaired driver faces several felony charges after injuring an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in a crash on State Route 69 while under the influence of illicit drugs, according to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department.More >
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Police said no officers were hurt.More >
VIDEO: Glendale Father shot, killed outside his home
Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a young Valley Father outside his home Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
VIDEO FORECAST: Cold temperatures move into Phoenix
Cold temperatures are moving into Phoenix with a high of 58 degrees on Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: Outrage over gun laws grows over the latest school shooting
Will the latest mass shooting at an American school be the turning point in a fight for reasonable gun laws? An ASU professor says its time to shut down schools until lawmakers can come up with a plan for change.More >
VIDEO: Increased security on Phoenix, Tempe high schools after rumored threats
A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence after rumored threats. Story: http://bit.ly/2EPQJalMore >
VIDEO: A contractor left an unfinished stucco job for a Wittmann homeowner
A contractor hired to do stucco work on a home in Wittman took the down payment and then left the job unfinished.More >