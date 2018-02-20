Man convicted of murdering 2 in Mesa awaiting death penalty decision

A 28-year-old man convicted of murdering two young men is waiting to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be put to death.

Jesus Busso-Estoppellans was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Tyler Webster and 19-year-old Olek Wladyszewski.

It happened in Mesa on June 29, 2011. According to police, Webster and Wladyszewski were sitting in a car when Busso-Estoppellans, 21, at the time, walked up and shot them both in the head.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Mesa teens shot, killed while sitting in car]

“… Webster was able to call 911 alerting officers that he had been shot in the head while he sat in the passenger seat of his car,” explained a news release about the conviction from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “The driver Wladyszewski, had also been shot in the head and died at the scene.”

Webster later died at the hospital.

According to MCAO, police used text messages to connect Busso-Estoppellans to the double shooting. Investigators said he and Wladyszewski had been communicating about meeting in the area just minutes before the incident.

Police arrested him a couple of days after the shooting.

“Busso-Estopellan later admitted to investigators that he had lured the victims with the promise of a drug deal and then shot them both as they sat in the car,” according to MCAO. “He told investigators he had planned to kill Wladyszewski and killed Webster to ensure there were no witnesses to the murder.”

[RELATED: Police: Suspect admits shooting, killing 2 young men]

Court paperwork from the time of the arrest showed that Busso-Estopellan brokered a marijuana purchase from Wladyszewski two months before the shooting, but the man who bought the pot hadn't paid yet and was threatening Busso-Estopellan.

Busso-Estopellan, who is in the U.S. illegally, said his actions were to protect his family from the man involved in the purchase of the marijuana. He also indicated he had been planning to the crime for one to two months.

MCAO spokeswoman Amanda Jacinto said the jury found aggravating factors in the case, which means they can sentence Busso-Estoppellans to death.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.