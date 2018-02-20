Tuesday, Feb. 20

Grooming the 4-legged stars of Cavalia's Odysseo

Cavalia Odysseo features 70 horses of 12 different breeds including Appaloosa, Arabian, Canadian Horse, Holsteiner, Lusitano, Paint Horse, Percheron Hanoverian Cross, Quarter Horse, Selle FranÃ§ais, Thoroughbred, Spanish Purebred (P.R.E.) and Warlander.

The horses are from Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Australia, the United States and Canada.

The average age of the horses is 9 with the youngest at 6 and the oldest at 14.

STATE-OF-THE-ART CARE

Cavalia Odysseo has a 20-person stables team consisting of trainers, veterinarian, health technicians, groomers and a farrier to create a comfortable environment and provide daily health care, grooming and activities.

The stable team works from 7:00 am to midnight every day.

Each day, the grooms brush the horses with a rubber curry to activate their blood circulation. They also treat the horses' feet and hydrate them with grease.

Each horse has its own bridle and soft bites.

Each year, 73,000 bags of wood chips are used. Shaving in each box is changed every day.

There are 10 oversize showers in the stables. Each horse gets his share of pampering, including shower, and grooming.

Every night, after each show, horses are braided so their mane stays healthy, long and shiny.

DAILY LIFE

A program of stretching and gymnastic is part of their daily routine.

The horses go outside in the paddocks every day where they roam and play and enjoy the weather.

The horses each have a designated box with ample space to stretch, lie down, sprawl out, roll and relax.

The riders spend a lot of time with their horses. Cavalia Odysseo's horse training is based upon a philosophy of understanding the needs, the preferences and the emotions of the four-legged stars. The tone of the show, embraced by the entire company, is one of mutual respect, kindness, patience, and trust.

The performance aspect for each horse lasts roughly 12 minutes. The rest of their daily activities include warm-up, grooming and free time.

NUTRITION

8 meals are provided per day: 5 meals of hay and 3 meals of grain.

15,000 bales of hay and 70,400 pounds of grains are consumed per year.

On Sunday evening, the horses receive special treats. On the menu: apples and carrots.

Each horse has a diet based on their individual needs.

Linseed oil is added to their food to moisturize their mane and skin.

Cavalia Odysseo opens on Wednesday, February 21st.

For more information visit: https://cavalia.com/scottsdale/#eLuBtuj55F5KUPw8.99 and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cavalia/

Box Office

1475 N. McClintock DR, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257

Daily from 10am to 7pm

Phone: 1-866-999-8111

Nick's Prom Takeover and Prom wish

Nick's Menswear is hooking up ONE lucky student with a makeover and a custom fit suit for prom! If you know of someone who should be recognized, email their picture and a paragraph explaining why to josh@nicksmenswear.com.

The Nick's Promtakeover is a movement really showing off what can be done with a little tlc and also that we work with over 90 student councils across the valley and donate $10 directly to the student council for every student that comes in and gets a suit or tux for prom. It also highlights the advantages of buying a suit versus renting one 1) because of the fit 2) because the price is nearly the same as a rental.

For more information visit: www.nicksmenswear.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NicksMenswear/

Nick's Menswear Chandler

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

(480) 857-7931

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Temperatures are dropping, and we need to start focusing on protecting our plants and trees during the night time lows in to the 30s and lower. It is important to protect these frost sensitive plants like lantanas, bougainvillea, natal plum, citrus trees, cape honeysuckle, myoporum, any variety of ficus trees, and any tropical type plant. For any others that you are unsure of it is better to be safe and protect those as well now rather than later. When preparing for frost protection it is important that you stop pruning your plants and trees until at least late February or until the overnight temperatures stay above 32 degrees. The top layers of foliage act as insulation for the underlying layers protecting them from extreme temperatures, so it is important that you do not prune your plants anymore even if they have sustained frost damage. If you forget to cover them most plants can survive a few nights of frosty temperatures but the quicker, you act the better you are.

Some steps to take to prepare for and going into the colder nights is watering later in the evening (between 8-10pm), this actually helps release heat as the water evaporates and helps protect the plants. Once you have that established it is time to look at different items you can use to cover your plants: newspaper, sheets, blankets, cardboard boxes, paper bags, burlap, frost cloth (found at local nurseries or home and garden centers) and Christmas lights (large lights work the best). These are all great tools to use and it's not necessary to even use all of them with a vast variety available, avoid using plastic at all. There is no right or wrong way to cover your plants as long as they are protected completely like wrapping yourself in a blanket and when using any of the above mentioned you want to at least remove them during the day for proper air flow and give your plants a break and try to get some sun light.

It is also important to mention that when covering your plants, they get completely covered to the ground to help capture that heat and hold it in and keep an anchor nearby just in case of any gusts of wind that might blow them off. If any of your plants or trees sustained any frost damage do not to trim, it back until after the frost season or the temperatures have stayed about 32 degrees at night. Also find where your ASV is located and make sure to cover that at night with some sheets to avoid any costly repairs if the piper were to ever freeze and break, it is also good to run your pool pumps to have the water continuously moving in the pipes to help prevent any damage there as well.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Aloha Yoga & Hula

Aloha Yoga and Hula recreates island traditions with a gorgeous studio that feels like walking into a crystal-clear ocean.

The studio offers a wide variety of yoga classes including Buti, vinyasa, gentle, and restorative.

Buti yoga is a unique practice, known for its cardio-intensive bursts of tribal dance, primal movement, and conditioning. It's a great calorie burner and offers a fun alternative to traditional yoga.

Restorative yoga is a gentle, caring practice that balances the nervous system, calms the mind, enhances flexibility, and more.

Aloha Yoga and Hula also offers a variety of dance classes for girls and adults including Tahitian, hula, and belly dance.

For more information: www.alohayogaandhula.com and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alohayogaandhula/

Aloha Yoga and Hula

4939 W Ray Rd, Suite 9, Chandler

Email: info@alogayogaandhula.com

Phone: (480) 307-8007

Hartford House

Justin and SheaRollins of the Hartford House show how to turn the basic kitchen into an adorable and trendy kitchen complete with "marble" counters, gold hardware and even subway tile.

For more information: http://myhartfordhouse.com

Emergency Food Box Program

In response to a plea from St. Mary's Food Bank for specific items needed for its Emergency Food Box Program, Fry's Food Stores will be donating two truckloads filled with canned vegetables and pasta to make sure clients will continue to receive well-balanced boxes.

Fry's will donate more than 80,000 pounds of the two items to St. Mary's on Tuesday, Feb 20 at its store at 1311 E. Bell Road at 8 a.m. St. Mary's will being making use of the food immediately.

St. Mary's distributes more than 40,000 emergency food boxes every month to struggling Arizona families. This 2-3-day supply of food includes, beans or peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, tomato sauce, fruit juice and other items depending on availability. In the past few weeks, the food bank has run critically low on two major components of this box canned vegetables and one-pound packages of pasta to the point where Wednesday's boxes contained one can of vegetables and no pasta.

Fry's, one of the Food Bank's major donors to the Food Rescue Program and a great friend of St. Mary's, was informed of the situation on Wednesday. They immediately responded to insure food boxes will remain hardy until a combination of delayed shipments of government emergency food (TEFAP) and several scheduled large food drives will replenish the donation and keep the boxes filled.

To learn more about the emergency Food Box Program: https://des.az.gov/services/basic-needs/food/emergency-food-assistance-program-tefap

To learn more about St. Mary's food Bank visit: www.StMarysFoodBank.org or call: 602-242-FOOD

