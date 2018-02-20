Phoenix FD: Unconscious hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain

Phoenix fire crews successfully rescued a 20-year-old male hiker off of Camelback Mountain Tuesday.

According to Phoenix fire, the man lost consciousness while hiking near the summit on the Echo Canyon trailhead.

Authorities do not believe the hiker suffered a traumatic injury.

Phoenix fire used their department's helicopter to airlift the man to safety.

The man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

[RAW VIDEO: Hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain]

