Rock removal to temporarily close parts of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City

Heading to Flagstaff? You may want to delay your trip up north.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said that drivers who travel on Interstate 17 will face short delays Tuesday as their crews will remove rocks along the highway that are a potential hazard.

According to ADOT, the first closure is planned at 10:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-17 past Black Canyon City at milepost 246.

The removal is expected to last up to 15 minutes, ADOT said.

Then at around noontime, the southbound lanes of I-17 will be closed for about an hour near Sunset Point at milepost 252.

Work crews will then return to I-17 northbound about 1 p.m. at milepost 246 to complete the rock removal, which is expected to take 15 minutes.

ADOT is recommending drivers to either delay their travel or use an alternate route during the temporary closures.

