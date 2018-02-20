Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 67th Avenue to close for six weeks starting Feb. 21

As work progresses on reconstructing Interstate 10 ramps between 51st and 67th avenues for construction on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 67th Avenue will close beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21. The ramp is scheduled to reopen on April 2.

As an alternative, eastbound I-10 motorists should consider exiting the freeway at 75th or 59th avenues.

This is one of several I-10 ramps that must be removed and reconstructed to tie into the wider I-10 that will include connecting ramps to and from the South Mountain Freeway when it opens late 2019.

The I-10 westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue (scheduled to reopen March 3) and I-10 eastbound on-ramp at 51st Avenue (scheduled to reopen late March) remain closed.



Long-term and permanent closures of existing on-and-off ramps are necessary between 51st and 67th avenues until new access roads are completed by fall 2018.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

