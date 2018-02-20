Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 67th Avenue to close for six weeks starting Feb. 21

Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 67th Avenue to close for six weeks starting Feb. 21Posted: Updated:
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
14-year-old girl charged in father's death
A 14-year-old girl is accused of criminal homicide in the death of her own father. Omaha Police confirm they've arrested the teenager.More >
Fergie responds to backlash over National Anthem performance at All-Star Game
After taking a lot of heat over her one-of-a-kind rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, Fergie has broken her silence for her performance.More >
Deadly crashes rise in Arizona despite decrease across the nation
Deadly car crashes are down slightly across the country but Arizona bucks that trend with a two-percent increase in deaths.More >
Lindsey Vonn: 'I'm not going to back down' to online abuse
Trolled on social media, Lindsey Vonn has a message for the people targeting her online -- they haven't "won."More >
Protests over Apache Junction school schedule changes
Teachers, students and community members unhappy with the school district’s decision on recent changes to the school schedule took to the streets Monday to protest.More >
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
Scammers trying to steal your personal information through your phone
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >
2 men dead after shooting in Phoenix
Two men are dead after a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, authorities said.More >
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Police said no officers were hurt.More >
80-year-old Missouri man convicted of child sex abuse
An 80-year-old Missouri man who was convicted of abusing two young girls faces a possible life sentence.More >
VIDEO: Glendale Father shot, killed outside his home
Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a young Valley Father outside his home Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
VIDEO: Temperatures slide for Phoenix
VIDEO: Traffic deaths up in Arizona
Deaths from car crashes are down slightly across the country, but Arizona bucks that trend -- deaths have risen by two percent.More >
Video: Fergie criticized for rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star game
Pop star Fergie sang a "unique" rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game.More >
VIDEO: Apache Junction school schedule changes causing a stir
Teachers protested the recent changes made by the Apache Junction school district. On Tuesday, the school governing board voted 4 to 1 to switch from a four-day school week for Apache Junction Unified School District to a five-day.More >