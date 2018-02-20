'Last Slinger Standing': Winner announced in Phoenix bartending competition

Dozens of people were shaking it up and pouring it out in a Phoenix-area bartending competition Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people were shaking it up and pouring it out in a Phoenix bartending competition Monday.

The competition is called the Last Slinger Standing and it was held at Young's Market Company near Washington Street and Priest Drive.

The event is part of Arizona’s cocktail week which wrapped up last night after a week full of events at various venues throughout downtown Phoenix.

Through it all, Joshua James of Clever Koi took home the grand prize.

He had this to say about his feelings pouring his last drink.

“I thought it was a fairytale ending,” said James.

This was James’ second time competing in the Last Slinger Standing.

