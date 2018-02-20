Fry's to donate canned goods to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix

Valley grocery chain Fry’s Food Stores is set to donate two truckloads filled with canned goods to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Fry officials say the grocery store will donate more than 80,000 pounds of canned goods and boxes to the food bank at their location near Bell Road and 12th Street.

“St. Mary’s found itself in a difficult spot this week,” said St. Mary's President and CEO Tom Kertis.

In the past few weeks, St. Mary officials said they were low on canned vegetables and one-pound packages of pasta. Kertis added it was to the point where last week's boxes contained one can of vegetables and no pasta.

“Fry’s immediately responded with two questions: ‘What do you need and how fast do you need it?’ “We know how much our clients rely on our emergency boxes for the staple items they need to feed their families," Kertis said.

"It’s very rare we find ourselves in a position where we completely run out of some product. For Fry’s to immediately step up and fill that void allows us to catch our breath and use impending shipments to help us in the months ahead.”

According to St. Mary’s, they distribute more than 40,000 emergency food boxes every month to Arizona families in need.

Fry’s President Monica Garnes said, “This is a critical service that St. Mary’s provides to Arizonans, and it’s a privilege for Fry’s to be able to help provide the food to fill these boxes."

"We’re always proud to partner with local food banks like St. Mary’s to reach out the shared goal of eliminated hunger in the communities we call home," Garnes added.

