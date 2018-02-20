CJ Jorgensen librarian receives Silver Apple Award

Mrs. Veronica Soria has been the librarian there for 14 years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Silver Apple crew did not head to a classroom for the February award. Instead, the library at CJ Jorgensen School is where they found Mrs. Veronica Soria, who has been the librarian there for 14 years.

Mrs. Soria works with students that range in age from kindergarten to eighth grade. She says she loves to help instill the love of reading in her students, a skill she knows they will need and use the rest of their lives.

"I love to catch their attention, the way they are sitting right now," explains Mrs. Soria of her students, who were anxiously waiting for her to read to them.

Many of the students love her enthusiasm when she reads.

"I nominated Mrs. Soria, our librarian. I believe she is very special," writes third grader, Mariah Raitter.

She alerted the Silver Apple committee about the librarian at her school, who means so much to her.

Raitter read her nomination letter in class.

"She is always very nice and kind. Every time I am in the library she makes it so fun. She acts out the characters in the books and brings them to life. I like Mrs. Soria and think she is great."

Arizona's Dairy Farmers presented Mrs. Soria with a $500 check as part of the Silver Apple Award. Perhaps not surprising, Mrs. Soria said she wanted to use the money to buy more books!

Mrs. Soria said she knows she has touched a student's life when they come back to her and express their love for reading.

"I love it when they come back and they tell me, 'I remember that book,' like right now, I chose this big book (Silly Sally) and they said I remember that book. I read that book," says Soria.

