Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in Phoenix for tax town hall

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a town hall-style meeting, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at the Cambridge Public Library, in Cambridge, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi is headed to Phoenix to highlight what the House Democratic leader says are the "disastrous" effects of the Republican tax proposal on the state's working families.

Pelosi will be joined by Rep. Raul Grijalva, state Rep. Tony Navarette and David Lujan of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress at Tuesday's town hall event.

Pelosi's visit is part of a 100-city tour put on by Democrats as they try to highlight their opposition to the tax legislation passed late last year. They say millions of low-income Americans will pay more while the richest 1 percent get huge tax breaks.

The 10 a.m. town meeting at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix is open to the public.

The tour is set to head to Tucson on Thursday.

