Phoenix, Tempe high schools to have extra police presence after rumored threats

A Phoenix and Tempe high school will have extra police presence Tuesday as a precautionary measure after rumored school threats.

Both Sandra Day O'Connor and Corona del Sol received threats last Friday but they have been considered "not credible" by authorities.

[RELATED: Florida shooting suspect charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder]

However, as a precautionary measure, the Phoenix and Tempe police departments will have extra officers on campus to provide an added level of visible security.

Tensions are high throughout high schools across the country after 17 were killed in a Florida high school shooting on Feb. 14.

Threats have poured in at various U.S. high schools with some leading to arrests. Just within the last two weeks in Arizona, there have been at least four incidents involving guns on school campuses.

[READ MORE: PD: Phoenix high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to campus].

Sandra Day O'Connor High School

Officials were notified of a vague complaint about a threat posted on social media Friday night, according to Monica Allread with Deer Valley Unified School District.

The threat was immediately investigated by Sandra Day O'Connor administrators and the Phoenix Police Department.

[RELATED: 4 gun-related incidents at AZ high schools prompt call for metal detectors]

They determined the threat was not credible, stating the social media post was bogus.

The school sent out a letter to parents.

Parents, Students and Staff

I wanted to share and update you on the recent Social Media rumors that came to our attention at approximately 8:40 pm on Friday, February 16, 2018.

It was stated on social media that on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at approximately 11:30 am, a student overheard a comment that stated possible harm to our campus.

These comments were not reported or provided to school administration and/or Phoenix Police until later in the evening on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Phoenix PD and school Administration worked together to find the origination of this comment, that was made on Thursday. Phoenix PD has spoken to those involved and responsible and has deemed that there is not, nor was there, a credible threat to our campus, students or staff.

We will be working with Phoenix PD, as a precautionary measure to have extra assistance Tuesday morning as we return to school.

Administration would ask that we continue with our expectation of "see something; say something, in a timely manner to school officials, Phoenix PD and/or authorities." This expectation assists Administration in keeping our campus, students and staff safe.

I personally would ask that we all work on our Digital Citizenship outside of campus, as we do on campus. Remember that the best and most helpful information needs to be promptly provided to authorities, so we are able to assure all our students and staff are successful in a safe and secure learning environment.

Administration realizes that during this national time of recent school tragedies and heighten awareness that concerns and questions do arise. Please do not hesitate to reach out and seek clarification and confidence with OHS Administration as we are here to serve, protect and provide a quality educational learning experience and we understand that your children's health and wellness are the most precious and important aspect of our lives. OHS Administration and Security team know this and we do everything we can, every day to ensure that you have this piece of mind. I ask that we stay strong and do not allow fear to overtake the belief, faith and freedoms that we have in sending our children to schools on a daily basis.

We are Eagles and together we can accomplish and assure success for all our students. Thank you parents, students and staff for your support and all you do to make OHS a great community.

I thank all students, staff, parents and community members who reached out directly to Administration and/or Phoenix Police Department. I thank you for your continued support, communication and collaboration as we continue to strive to serve our students, parents and community in the best possible manner and in making OHS the best High School in the West.

Sincerely

Lynn Miller

Dr. Lynn Miller

Corona del Sol High School

A letter was sent out to parents on Friday by school officials making them aware of the threat made toward the school.

Over the weekend, the Tempe Police Department and school officials investigated the report of a possible threat to the school but it was determined that there is no credible threat.

[RELATED: Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car]

However, just like Sandra Day O'Connor, extra security will be on campus Tuesday morning as a precaution.

In the letter, school officials urged parents to speak with their children about reporting suspicious behavior or comments but also explain that this is not something they can joke about on or off campus.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.