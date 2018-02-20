Dog reunited with owner after Peoria house fire

A Peoria firefighter helped reunite a dog with its owner after a late night house fire on Monday. (Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Department)

A Peoria firefighter helped reunite a dog with its owner after a late night house fire on Monday.

According to the Peoria Fire and Medical Department, fire crews responded to a kitchen fire near 87th and Peoria avenues around 8 p.m.

Everyone made it out safely and the fire was put out.

However, the homeowner's dog ran away scared into the neighborhood during the house fire.

Peoria fire said firefighter Troy Bauer was able to locate the dog a few houses away and reunite it with the owner.

