Ducey calls for $2M to improve Arizona trooper facilities

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he wants the next state budget to include $2 million to replace dilapidated housing units and office spaces for state troopers who live and work in remote locations.

His administration said replacing the units with more energy efficient ones will save money while providing an incentive for troopers, the Arizona Capitol Times reported last week.

"Better living and working conditions offer more incentive for state troopers and their families to remain in or relocate to rural areas," the governor's budget proposal said.

The houses are typically modular homes on land owned by the Department of Public Safety, spokesman Kameron Lee said. The remote houses help troopers keep response times low and provide coverage for the less populous areas of the state. They live in the remote housing full-time while on duty, Lee said.

Some travel to the area for the workweek then travel home on the weekends, he said.

The department has nearly 60 remote-duty houses and nearly 40 area offices across the state, Lee said. The $2 million in Ducey's budget would replace a combination of six houses or offices if it's received.

There are no health or safety hazards at any of the units right now, Lee said. Most of the houses were built between the 1960s and 1990s.

The department last replaced a remote-duty housing unit in Gila Bend in 2010.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.