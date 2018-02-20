Prescott Valley PD: Impaired driver injures DPS trooper in crash on SR 69

A DPS trooper was injured after a crash with an impaired driver on S.R. 69. (Source: Prescott Valley PD)

An impaired driver faces several felony charges after injuring an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in a crash on State Route 69 while under the influence of illicit drugs, according to a news release from the Prescott Valley Police Department.

On Sunday night, the Prescott Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety were in the area of S.R. 69 and Kachina Drive looking for a possible impaired driver after multiple reports from callers.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Authorities said a DPS trooper was northbound on S.R. 69, just north of Kachina Drive when a Toyota pickup truck entered the highway directly in front of him, causing a serious collision.

The trooper was transported and treated at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 22-year-old Jarrett Tixier from Prescott Valley, was not injured.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that Tixier was under the influence of illicit drugs. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, endangerment, aggravated assault and felony criminal damage.

Northbound lanes on S.R. 69 were closed for almost five hours while officers completed the investigation and removed debris. The Arizona Department of Transportation also assisted with traffic and clean-up.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.