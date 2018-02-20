Northern Arizona school district delays Tuesday start due to weather

The winter storm that has hit the Grand Canyon State has forced a northern Arizona school district to delay its Tuesday start.

The Blue Ridge Unified School District said it will operate on a 2-hour delay scheduled on Tuesday. Buses will also be on a 2-hour delay.

Morning preschool and morning kindergarten are canceled, the district said.

The Blue Ridge district covers the Pinetop-Lakeside.

The National Weather Service said the area could maybe see a couple of inches of snow overnight.

While that part of Arizona hasn't seen a lot of snow, if any, winds maxed out at 54 miles per hour on Monday afternoon.

Here are the peak wind reports so far today, some impressive gusts across the region. #azwx pic.twitter.com/letO8UKseJ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 19, 2018

The heaviest snow will fall over the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains tonight. Dry and cold air moving in behind the front will bring the coldest night of the week Tuesday night. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2vfXzLxWub — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 19, 2018

