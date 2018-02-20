Northern Arizona school district delays Tuesday start due to weather

The winter storm that has hit the Grand Canyon State has forced a northern Arizona school district to delay its Tuesday start.

The Blue Ridge Unified School District said it will operate on a 2-hour delay scheduled on Tuesday. Buses will also be on a 2-hour delay.

Morning preschool and morning kindergarten are canceled, the district said.

The Blue Ridge district covers the Pinetop-Lakeside.

The National Weather Service said the area could maybe see a couple of inches of snow overnight.

While that part of Arizona hasn't seen a lot of snow, if any, winds maxed out at 54 miles per hour on Monday afternoon.

