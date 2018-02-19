ASU Professor calls for school shut downs until new gun laws passed

The call for gun control laws grows after the latest school shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

After the recent school shooting in Florida, there has been a ground swell of support for stricter gun laws. This time around its being led by teenagers, students were witness to the horrific shooting in Parkland that ended the lives of 17 people.

Professor David Berliner who teaches policy and education courses at Arizona State University says this latest movement feels different than shooting reactions in the past.

"These kids can speak for themselves and they're angry," said Berliner.

On the day of the shooting, the Berliner tweeted out a call to shut down schools until sensible gun laws were passed.

"I'd say lock them up.. we don't go back to school until you give us some laws where we're safe," Berliner said.

Several rallies are being held on the national level and Professor Berliner plans to take part in the movement.

