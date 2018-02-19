D-Backs' expectations, enthusiasm high as team holds first full squad workout

Torey Lovullo won Manager of the Year in his debut season. (Source: The Associated Press)

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo and General Manager Mike Hazen have raised expectations in the desert. No one gave the team a chance in 2017. Playing with a chip on it's shoulder all season, the squad won 93 games and made the playoffs.

Now, Lovullo and the team return to Spring Training with an intense focus and determination.

The skipper set the tone before the team's first full squad workout, talking about avoiding complacency and staying hungry.

"I made it perfectly clear to them that 2017 is in our rear view mirror right now. We are looking ahead and we need each other to get through this, and we're going continue to do all the things that made us successful last year," said Lovullo.

"We can't break out year books and talk about how great 2017 was. It could have been better if we would have won. That's our ultimate goal, to win a World Series," said Catcher/Outfielder Chris Herrmann.

"It's exciting, when your leader or captain comes in and addresses the team the way he (Lovullo) did today, with his message, kind of in a football sense, I got chills, I was ready to get out there and get going," said relief pitcher Archie Bradley.

"It’s good to get moving, take ground balls and be with all the guys. Most of us have been doing that for a while, to get the whole squad out there it’s fun," said first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

"Our guys have a very determined look on their faces when I watch them. I think something special is definitely a possibility in 2018," said Lovullo.

Now, the team loses a major piece to the lineup. Reports say slugger J.D. Martinez has agreed to a five year deal with the Red Sox worth $110 million. In 62 games with Arizona last year, Martinez hit .302, with 29 homers and 65 runs batted in. In September, the Miami native carried the Diamondbacks to the playoffs.

Arizona will miss Martinez, but the team is still very confident moving forward. Adding speed and defense, the squad signs outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a two year deal worth reportedly $7.5 million. The speedy Dyson hit .251 in 111 games for the Mariners last year and stole 28 bases in 35 attempts.

Regarding of the outcome, Lovullo has the respect of the clubhouse, you can expect the players will work hard and battle to make another playoff run.

