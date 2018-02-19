Johnson Utilities to hear input about rate increase

Johnson Utilities plans to hold a serious of meetings about its proposed rate increase.

The San Tan Valley-based utility company wants to increase the rate for wastewater from $40.88 to $48.21, or 17 percent, and the water rate by more than 23 percent. Johnson Utilities said the cost for an average of 6,380 gallons is $29.10 currently but the with the rate hike it would be $35.67.

More increases in charges are proposed, like service line and meter installation fees.

Johnson Utilities is hosting six different public hearings in San Tan Valley on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. Below is more info.

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Meeting times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Noon to 2 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Supervisor Goodman’s San Tan County Office at the Mountain Vista Facility, Main Building

33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd. San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Day: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Meeting times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Noon to 2 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Central Arizona College San Tan Campus Rooms A100 & A101

3736 E. Bella Vista Road San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

