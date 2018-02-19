Phoenix area men's clothing store giving away ultimate prom experience

A clothing store in the Valley is looking to make prom extra special this year for a young couple.

Nick's Menswear is giving away a whole prom experience for a high school couple free of charge.

Everything is taken care of, from the suit to the dress to the transportation.

In order to win this epic experience, the guy going to prom has to be nominated. Submissions can be sent to at josh@nicksmenswear.com with a picture of the young man nominated and a paragraph on why they should be chosen to be the prom wish winner.

