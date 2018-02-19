Protests over Apache Junction school schedule changes

The protesters want to keep a 4-day school week in place. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Teachers, students and community members unhappy with the school district’s decision on recent changes to the school schedule took to the streets Monday to protest.

The Apache Junction School District last week adopted a new, “modified year-round,” schedule. The school board also increased the number of school days in the week from four to five. The switch will be made for the 2018-2019 school year.

Its been three years since the Apache Junction School District opted to go to the four day schedule. In 2015 the school board,citing budget reasons, adopted the changes.

Apache Junction schools are not the only district to consider shortening the school week to four days.

While the district said times haven't been finalized, it plans to have elementary schools start at 8:45 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. and junior high and high school students would start at 7:50 a.m. instead of 6:50 a.m.

Apache Junction Unified School District has more than 3,600 students.

