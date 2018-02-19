SLIDESHOW: Winter storm sweeps across Arizona with cold wind, snow, some rain

Winter, such as it is, made another appearance in Arizona Monday with a broad, cold storm sweeping across the state, bringing with it winds wicked enough to force Arizona Snowbowl to close for the Presidents Day holiday and break the hearts of people hoping to spend their day off on the slopes.

