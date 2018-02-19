Pet of the week -- Raphael

Whether you love him because you’re a fan of Renaissance art or because you’re a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the fact remains that there is a lot to love about Raphael.

This 3-year-old American pit bull terrier came into our care as an injured and unhealthy stray who was in need of serious medical and dental attention from the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™.

Having now made a full recovery, Raphael has made the transition to our adoption floor and is ready to find a great family with whom he can share his forever home moving forward.

Kisses and treats are among the things that Raphael enjoys most and if you come in to visit him, he may even show off a couple of the tricks he already knows.

He's a really sweet boy who deserves an equally sweet family; come in and meet Raphael today at our Sunnyslope location.

He may not be able to recreate the famous painting of St. George and the Dragon or shout, “Cowabunga, dude!” like but that doesn’t make this Raphael any less of an extremely radical dude.

