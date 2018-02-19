Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job

The contractor took a down payment and then didn't show up again. 19 Feb. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A Wittmann man says he wanted to give his home a fresh, new look, so he hired a company to stucco the outside of his home. But halfway through the project, Ward Cure says the crew abandoned him with the unfinished work.

"I actually picked it up about four and a half, five years ago," says Cure.

Since purchasing his Wittman home, Cure has completed numerous home improvements projects. "The backyard, where I've installed a pool and a lot of other stuff."

Cure’s most recent project is updating the outside of his home.

He wanted decorative stucco added to his house so he hired a company called P.R. Drywall & Stucco Repairs which specializes in making regular stucco look more like stone.

"He edges it along here and he puts tape on it." Cure is talking about Pete Robles, a guy who owns the stucco company.

Back in early January, Cure says Robles quoted him $1300 to stucco his entire house and then asked for $500 up front to get started. But after starting the job, Robles abandoned the project and never finished, even though he keeps saying he will. Cure adds, "He had a dozen excuses already."

Excuses like, he had a spider bite, a staph infection or that a relative was in the hospital. Cure says he's heard it all when it comes to the job crew not showing up.

"This here is the second coat, the color coat, and he still has to put grout in all these lines," Cure said.

Prior to walking off the job, Cure says Robles asked for a $200 loan which Cure says he gave him.

3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Robles and his company are not licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors even though he brags about being licensed on his invoices. That makes him nothing more than a fake contractor.

3 On Your Side finally got a hold of Pete Robles on the phone and he agreed to talk to us and give his version of events, in fact he said he wanted to come down to our studio and even talk to 3 On Your Side on camera, but we've been waiting, a long time and surprise, surprise! He's a no show.

Since Robles stood us up, we went to his home which we noticed had the same stucco job that Cure wanted.

After ringing the doorbell several times, no one ever did come the door.

As for Cure, he's frustrated and wishes he never agreed to the deal.

"I should have just left it painted," Cure said with chagrin.

