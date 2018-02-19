High winds force Arizona Snowbowl to close Monday

Folks hoping to hit the slopes at Arizona Snowbowl were turned back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People hoping to spend the Presidents Day holiday on the slopes at Arizona Snowbowl were sorely disappointed Monday when they were turned away. High winds sweeping through the state forced the resort to close Monday.

The Snowbowl website, www.Snowbow.ski, said the resort would reopen Tuesday, Feb. 20. The resort also tweeted that tomorrow would bring "fresh snow, 100% open lifts, and top to bottom skiing."

That's little consolation for those who drove up Sunday night or early Monday, looking forward to a day of skiing or snowboarding.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph hours were being reported in the area, along with sustained winds of between 20 and 40 mph.

Arizona's Family reporter Cameron Ridle was up north and spoke to several people as they were being turned around.

"We are very disappointed Snowbowl people," one man said. "We came up last night, stayed at the hotel, Little America, and then came to the resort and they said it was closed."

He wasn't alone.

"We drove up last night hoping to ski and snowboard but it's closed," a young woman said.

So far, the storm has not produced much in the way of snow, but that likely will change.

"Snow levels are expected to drop between 6,500 and 2,500 feet Monday. Reduced viability from blowing snow will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning," according to Arizona's Family meteorologist Kim Quintero. "Roads will also be icy. Snowfall totals between Monday morning and Tuesday morning will range from 4 to 6 inches for Flagstaff, 1 to 3 inches for Williams, 2 to 4 inches for Show Low, 6 to 10 inches for Forest Lakes and 4 to 6 inches for Pinetop."

Snowbowl is reporting 1 inch of snow in the past 24 hours, 16 inches in the past seven days and 45 inches as its seasonal total. The website says the resort's base depth is 26-30 inches.

Snowbowl is less than three hours north of Phoenix via Interstate 17.

Due to high wind, Snowbowl is closed today. We will re-open at 9 a.m. tomorrow, February 20 with fresh snow, 100% open lifts, and top to bottom skiing. pic.twitter.com/LK2P4d1tuO — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) February 19, 2018

