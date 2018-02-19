Curry Chicken Cabbage Roll

DO NOT VARY FROM THESE STANDARDS

Yield: 5 lbs Shelf Life: 7 Days Revised: 12/19/17

Ingredients

MARINADE:

Chicken 7-8 LB Cut to specs

Thyme ¼ C Picked No Stems

Curry Power ¼ C

White Vinegar ¼ C

Black pepper 2 T Finely Ground

Sea Salt 3 T

Pimento 1 T Finely Ground

Tomato 2.5 C Slice to specs

Scallion 3 C Slice to specs

Yellow Onion 3 C Sliced to specs

Habanero 1 EA Halved / Seeded

To Marinade & Cook:

1. Marinade chicken in all above ingredients. Let marinade 1 hour or more

2. In a brazier add chicken with marinade.

3. Add 14 Cups of water.

4. On low, simmer chicken covered for 1 hour.

EVO 1 C

Coconut Fresh 5 OZ Shredded

Curry Chicken Gravy 2 C

Lime Zest 2 t

Lime Juice 1 T