How to create a trendy IKEA play kitchen for your kids

Do your kids love to play chef? Are you looking to create a special kitchen for them to use?

Justin and Shea Rollins of Hartford House Design bought an IKEA play kitchen, but turned it into a trendy kitchen you'd see in one of their renovated homes.

The husband and wife design duo jazzed up the basic kitchen with "marble" counters, gold hardware and subway tile.

Follow the steps below from the Hartford House team to find out how to create a fabulous mini-kitchen for your little ones to enjoy!

SUPPLIES:

1 IKEA Duktig Play Kitchen

Rust-Oleum Chalked Ultra Matte Paint (Aged Gray, 5 cans)

Rust-Oleum Metallic Satin Bronze Spray Paint (1 can)

Rust-Oleum 2 X Ultra Cover Paint & Primer Gloss White Spray Paint (1 can)

Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls (3) 5-inch holes (Amazon)

1 Roll Grey Marble Self Adhesive Film (at least 16 inches wide, Amazon)

Black Sharpie

1 Sheet 2 x 4 Marker Board (Home Depot)

12 small nails



TOOLS:

Hammer, Phillip Screwdriver, Snap Blade knife, Allen Wrench (comes in IKEA box)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1: Unbox kitchen and separate out the pieces. Spray paint all of the birch plywood (i.e. non-white pieces) gray. The Hartford House team used Rust-Oleum Chalk paint. Make sure when you paint the microwave piece with the “burner” to tape it off or place something circular over it so that you don’t accidentally paint over it.

Step 2: Paint the faucet and the plastic leg covers gold. Paint the sink with the high gloss white spray paint. You’ll be leaving the microwave and oven doors white.

Step 3: Assemble the kitchen by following the included IKEA instructions, but stop before attaching the countertop (step 30 in the current IKEA play kitchen manual).

Step 4: Install the roll of “marble-like” contact paper across the countertop. Start on one end and use something to smooth out the bubbles as you go (like a credit card). For the corners, just cut into it a couple times & fold it around the corners (kind of like wrapping a gift). Use care to cut out around the sink and stovetop holes.

Step 5: Finish assembling the rest of the kitchen per the IKEA instructions.

Step 6: Install new gold handles on the oven, microwave and cabinet under the sink.

Step 7: Place the faucet, sink and range top in the appropriate place.

Step 8: The last step is the backsplash. Take your marker board and lightly with a pencil, measure out 4 in. x 4 in. squares. You'll also want to offset each row so that the tiles aren’t stacked directly on top of each other. Once you have it drawn out, go over it with a Sharpie. Cut to size and use the small nails to attach to the back of the kitchen.

Step 9: Watch your kids enjoy the adorable kitchen!

If you want a detailed demonstration on how to create your own, watch this YouTube link from the Hartford House team!

