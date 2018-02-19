Monday, Feb. 19

Jobertising.Com Phoenix Career Fair

Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Phoenix's best companies to bring you the Phoenix Career Fair at the Hilton Phoenix Airport. Hundreds of jobs will be available. The job fair will take place this Monday, February 19, 2018 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers.

Some of the featured companies include Arizona at Work, Connect 202 Partners, DES, Alorica, RW Lynch, Safelite AutoGlass, Randstad, Marc Community Resources Inc., EWS and many more.

To register please visit: https://jobertising.com/CareerFair-Phoenix-February-2018

For information, visit www.jobertising.com, or call (520) 668-8646.

Hilton Phoenix Airport

February 19, 2018

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2435 South 47th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Camp Kangaroo

You know how hard it is to get over the loss of a loved one. It's probably even harder for children. Now, there's a camp in the Valley hoping to help kids learn to grieve, and process emotions after experiencing a traumatic event. It's called Camp Kangaroo.

From Feb 17-19th, around 40 other children dealing with loss took part in camp activities like arts, crafts, games, and pet therapy. These kids are received grief education and emotional support from our experienced professionals.

The camp was free of charge to all children in the Phoenix area ages 5-18 and was held at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix, AZ.

To learn more about Camp Kangaroo visit: http://seasonsfoundation.org/camp-kangaroo/

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 21st Spring Training and eighth at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick begins on February 14

Wednesday, February 14 First workout for pitchers and catchers.

Monday, February 19 First full-squad workout.

Beginning on February 14, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

The D-backs open their 21st Spring Training slate on February 21 at Salt River Fields with an exhibition game versus Arizona State University in the second rotation of games as part of the annual Collegiate Series, in which the D-backs face Arizona's three Division I NCAA baseball programs ASU (2015, '18), University of Arizona (2016, '19) and Grand Canyon University (2017, '20). The D-backs' first official Spring Training game will be on February 23 vs. Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields (as the visiting team), and the D-backs will host their first home game on February 24 vs. Cleveland Indians.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit www.dbacks.com/spring.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Octopus Fountain Dedication in Honor of 6-Year-Old Alex Hernandez

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona was one of his all-time favorite places to play, and now Alejandro "Alex" Hernandez' friends and family members will have a special spot they can visit to honor his memory.

Around this time last year, 6-year-old Alex got a welcome break from hospitals, surgeries and chemotherapy treatments when HopeKids, a nonprofit that arranges special activities for kids battling life-threatening illnesses, teamed up with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona to offer him and 30 of his friends an Ultimate LEGO® Superhero Birthday Party. The soccer and school-loving little boy has since lost his battle with Ependymoma, a rare type of brain tumor, but his memory will live on at the attraction now that a new, massive outdoor Octopus Fountain has been erected in his memory.

A special dedication ceremony celebrating Alex's life and love for LEGO bricks is slated for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, exactly four months from the day that Alex passed away following battle with Ependymoma.

The outdoor fountain outside LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona, 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #135, Tempe, AZ

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/LDCArizona/

Motivational Monday CrossFit Program at Gainey Village Health Club

The first of the below workouts is strength focused, not time or intensity focused. Two partner workouts, which are time and repetition focused.

· These moves are a good balance of total body strength and conditioning.

Workouts will include:

Strength:

· Dumbbell man makers 3 x 4 sets

· Toes to bar 10 x 3 sets

· Dumbbell box step ups 5/5 x 4 sets

Workout of the Day #1: Partners for time and reps

· Rowing 60 calories

· Dumbbell alternate snatches (50#/35#)

Workout of the Day #2: 5:00 AMRAP partners

· Assault bike 5 calories

· Ball slams (20#/14#)

For more information: https://villageclubs.com/

Gainey Village Health Club & Spa

7477 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Phone: 480-609-6979

Queen of Clean

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Spring Clean your Fridge

Spring clean your fridge: What to keep, toss and replace. Even though it's still technically winter, Arizona spring is in full bloom. This means that spring cleaning is upon us. Deep cleaning the kitchen and fridge isn't on anyone's list of fun things to do but it must be done. One of the most neglected areas in the kitchen known as the "twilight zone" is the refrigerator. A study shows that the vegetable drawer may be the most germ-infested place in your entire home.

Dr. Constance Bradley, from Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture, give us how to spring clean the fridge pointing out the good and bad items.

Below are a few tips to remember when cleaning your fridge to make sure that it's in pristine condition for your food.

1. When in doubt, throw it out: If something looks even the slightest bit questionable, toss it.

2. Clean, clean, clean: Mix together some baking soda and water to make a gentle cleanser and go to town scrubbing the fridge down. Leave an open container of baking soda in the back for up to three months to keep any funky smells away.

3. Make healthy choices: Now's the time to get rid of junk food that's been the cause of your fatigue these past few months. Taking out the bad and adding in more heart healthy vegetables, lean meats and fruits, can literally save people's lives.

For more information on Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture visit: www.scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture/

7147 E Rancho Vista Dr. Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

Phone: (480) 427-0373

WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE at Talking Stick Resort Arena

WWE is back in the Valley and will host on back-to-back nights at Talking Stick Resort Arena (Monday, Feb 19th with WWE Monday Night Raw and on Tuesday Feb 20th with WWE Smackdown LIVE.)

This is a great chance to see your all of your favorite WWE Superstars live in action! SEE: Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Bayley, The Miz, The New Day, Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Natalya, Baron Corbin, The USO's, and many more!

Tickets are available at TSRA Box Office, ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone: 800-745-3000.

For more information: http://www.wwe.com/events

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 379-2000

Website: http://www.talkingstickresortarena.com/

How to make leopard print a wardrobe staple

Leopard print is a classic and no matter your age, you can make the pattern work for you.

Don't be afraid to switch out a wardrobe staple (pencil or a-line skirt, sweatshirt, sneakers, purse, etc.) in a solid, plain (i.e. neutral) color for one in leopard print.

Leopard print can take an everyday outfit and make it pop leopard can be paired with your other neutrals or with vibrant colors.

For more information and store directory visit: https://scottsdalequarter.com/

Scottsdale Quarter

15259 N. Scottsdale Rd; Scottsdale 85254

Phone: (480) 270-8123



