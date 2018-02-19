Sen. McCain spends weekend with daughter in Arizona, honored in Germany

Cindy McCain pictured with Former Vice President Joe Biden, Ilse Aigner, Cindy McCain and Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger in Germany (Source: Sen. McCain's Office)

It was father and daughter bonding time this past weekend as "The View" co-host Meghan McCain shared a sweet moment with her father Arizona Senator John McCain.

Meghan was visiting Arizona for the weekend and tweeted a photo of the pair getting coffee.

Senator McCain has mostly stayed out of the public eye since he was hospitalized in December for a viral infection while battling brain cancer.

In her tweet, McCain thanked people for sending videos of support to her father.

Meanwhile, Senator McCain was also honored this weekend at the Munich security conference in Germany.

McCain’s wife Cindy accepted the Von Kleist award on his behalf as he is receiving cancer treatment.

The "Von Kleist" award is given to people who contribute to international peace The award is named after the German officer who plotted to assassinate Adolf Hitter.

The conference was later started as a way to prevent another world war.

The award was presented by former vice president Joe Biden whose son Beau Biden died from the same brain cancer that Senator McCain is battling.

Good morning coffee from Arizona! Thank you for all so much for the wonderful video messages! ♥??????? pic.twitter.com/YLIpzp1Sep — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 18, 2018

Thank you @MunSecConf, @JoeBiden & @ischinger for honoring me with the Ewald von Kleist Award. It breaks my heart I couldn't be at #MSC2018, but my wonderful wife @cindymccain attended & delivered an important message. Read it here: https://t.co/h7LCvMAMCq pic.twitter.com/5vWMQ4mDoG — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 17, 2018

