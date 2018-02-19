Deadly crashes rise in Arizona despite decrease across the nation

The state dropped 3.7 million dollars for a wrong-way detection system, installing thermal cameras that are placed at off-ramps along the Interstate 17 between the Loop 101 and Interstate 10. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Deadly car crashes are down slightly across the country but Arizona bucks that trend with a two-percent increase in death in 2017.

According to the National Safety Council, deaths are slightly down from last year with more than 40,000 deaths from car crashes.

In Arizona, however, more work needs to be done to improve safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation has implemented some new features to address deadly crashes.

Despite the decrease nationwide, deadly crashes are still six percent higher than in 2015.

Nearly 4.6 million are seriously injured.

Here in Arizona, we've been plagued with a rise in deadly accidents with 970 in 2017.

That number is up two percent from the previous year.

Wrong-way crashes are an emphasis after another one on Sunday morning, plus a wrong-way driver was placed in custody early Monday morning.

The state dropped 3.7 million dollars for a wrong-way detection system, installing thermal cameras that are placed at off-ramps along the Interstate 17 between the Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

ADOT says several drivers have already been turned around.

According to the numbers, it turns out when the economy is good, deaths are up on roadways since more people are on the move and working.

