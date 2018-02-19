Similar GOP candidates vie for Arizona Rep. Franks' seat

Similar GOP candidates vie for Arizona Rep. Franks' seatPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
Caesars to check 'Do Not Disturb' rooms daily
Caesars to check 'Do Not Disturb' rooms daily
One of the world's largest casino companies will check its guests' hotel rooms every 24 hours, even if they have a "Do Not Disturb" sign hanging on the doorknob.More >
One of the world's largest casino companies will check its guests' hotel rooms every 24 hours, even if they have a "Do Not Disturb" sign hanging on the doorknob.More >
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Police said no officers were hurt.More >
Police said no officers were hurt.More >
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
The FBI, CIA and NSA say American citizens shouldn't use these phones
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
2 dead after shooting in Phoenix
2 dead after shooting in Phoenix
Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
The miracle story of Bobby Taylor
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >
Winter storm brings wind, snow and cold to Arizona
Winter storm brings wind, snow and cold to Arizona
A winter storm will bring high winds, mountain snow and potentially the coldest temperatures of the season to Arizona.More >
A winter storm will bring high winds, mountain snow and potentially the coldest temperatures of the season to Arizona.More >
Augusta woman arrested for trying to rip off boyfriend's genitals
Augusta woman arrested for trying to rip off boyfriend's genitals
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Phoenix mom claims she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Feb. 16: Popular sports bar hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
3 pedestrians hospitalized after Phoenix crash
3 pedestrians hospitalized after Phoenix crash
Three pedestrians have been hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix. According to police, the three pedestrians were homeless men who were sitting on a curb near 7th Street and McDowell Road when a vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into them.More >
Three pedestrians have been hospitalized after a crash in Phoenix. According to police, the three pedestrians were homeless men who were sitting on a curb near 7th Street and McDowell Road when a vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into them.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale
VIDEO: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale
One person was shot and killed by police officers in Scottsdale Sunday night. It all happened at the busy Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.More >
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
'A true miracle': Bobby Taylor defies doctors, celebrates 50th birthday
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >
On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.More >
Winter storm is about to hit Arizona
Winter storm is about to hit Arizona
There are winter watches and warnings around Arizona that start on Sunday night and temperatures are expected to drop during the next few days.More >
There are winter watches and warnings around Arizona that start on Sunday night and temperatures are expected to drop during the next few days.More >
Major brawl on Australian cruise ship
Major brawl on Australian cruise ship
The video also shows security officers kicking passengers after they were down on the floor. (Seven Network)More >
Winter storm brings snow and cold weather to Arizona
Winter storm brings snow and cold weather to Arizona
The forecast for Metro Phoenix today includes mostly sunny skies with a high of 72. There's a 20 percent chance of showers tonight with a low of 55.More >
The forecast for Metro Phoenix today includes mostly sunny skies with a high of 72. There's a 20 percent chance of showers tonight with a low of 55.More >
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
VIDEO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by cable technician
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >
Police are investigating after a North Phoenix mom reported she was sexually assaulted by a technician from her cable service provider.More >