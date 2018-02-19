DPS: Wrong-way driver in custody on Loop 101 in Chandler

DPS troopers stopped the wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 and Ray Road. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has a wrong-way driver in custody after stopping him on the Loop 101 in Chandler early Monday morning.

DPS notified troopers on the police scanner of a potential wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 around 2:45 a.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way Drivers]

Just after, Chandler police found the wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 near Ray Road.

Officers safely stopped the driver in the HOV lane and placed him in custody. DPS did not say if the driver was impaired or what charges they might face.

The vehicle has since been moved off the highway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.