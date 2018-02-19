Phoenix police have yet to release name of car crash victim

Phoenix police say the crash occurred just before midnight Saturday at 67th Avenue and Indian School Road when two vehicles collided. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities have yet to release the name of a person who was killed in a car crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash occurred just before midnight Saturday at 67th Avenue and Indian School Road when two vehicles collided.

That caused one of the cars to hit a vehicle that was stopped in a turn lane.

Police say one of the five passengers riding in the back of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but it doesn't appear that the drivers were impaired at the time of the crash.

